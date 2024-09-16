Rumor: Black Myth: Wukong DLC to Release in Early 2025 - News

The DLC for Black Myth: Wukong will launch near the Chinese New Year, which is on January 29, 2025, according to "very reliable first hand sources" who spoke with publishing and gaming consultant Daniel Camilo.

Camilo stated the DLC will release "right at the end of January, or very soon after." He also claims the game has now sold around 20 million units and predicts less than 20 percent of owners of the game will purchase the DLC.

The game sold over 18 million units in two weeks and an expansion for the game was confirmed to be in development earlier this month.

Black Myth: Wukong released for the PlayStation 5, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and the WeGame platform in China on August 20. It is also in development for the Xbox Series X|S.

