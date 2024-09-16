Starfield: Shattered Space Story Expansion Gets Deep Dive Video - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios have released a nearly 10-minute-long deep dive video for the Shattered Space story expansion for Starfield.

"Get an in-depth look at Shattered Space in this deep dive with Bethesda Game Studios," reads the description to the video. "Uncover the many mysteries surrounding House Va’ruun and explore an isolated, handcrafted new world in Starfield’s first major story expansion."

View the deep dive video below:

Starfield: Shattered Space will release on September 30.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

