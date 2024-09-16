NBA 2K25 Leads Strong Week of New Releases on the Australian Charts - Sales

NBA 2K25 has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 8, 2024.

There were four other new releases in the top 10 this week. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II has debuted in second place, Astro Bot debuted in third place, Age of Mythology: Retold debuted in fifth place, and Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions debuted in ninth place.

Hogwarts Legacy dropped one spot to fourth place and Star Wars Outlaws in its second week fell from first to sixth place. Grand Theft Auto V is down two spots to seventh place and Red Dead Redemption 2 is down two spots to eighth place. It Takes Two rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

NBA 2K25 - NEW Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II - NEW Astro Bot - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Age of Mythology: Retold - NEW Star Wars Outlaws Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - NEW It Takes Two

