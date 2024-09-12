Wizard of Legend 2 Releases for PC in Early Access on October 3 - News

Publisher Humble Games and developer Dead Mage announced Wizard of Legend 2 will launch for PC via Steam Early Access on October 3.

View the Early Access announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In an age of myth and magic, ambitious wizards from around the world have assembled to undertake a perilous trial: Journey to the Floating Lands, and prove themselves worthy to command the power of the fabled Chalice of Immortality. Many will try. Most will fail. Only those who have truly mastered the chaotic, shifting elemental forces of Arcana will become a Wizard of Legend!

Prepare to face an all-new series of unpredictably perilous trials in Wizard of Legend 2—the action-packed follow-up to the acclaimed dungeon-delving original, featuring vibrant new 3D visuals and fast-paced up to four-player online co-op. Wield familiar and new Arcana, experiment with devious new spell combinations, and seek immortality as you return again and again (and again) to master ever-changing rogue-lite challenges of the Chalice.

Enhanced 3D Visuals

Experience the Floating Lands like never before with stunning new 3D graphics that bring the world’s vibrant and dynamic magic to life.

Cooperative Magic

Team up with a friend in two-player cooperative play at launch, with plans to expand to four-player cooperative play in future updates. Whether you choose local or online play, coordinating with allies will be key to conquering the trials.

Master New and Familiar Arcana

Command a range of elemental powers including fire, water, earth, lightning, air, and chaos. Discover new Arcana and experiment with spell combinations that can drastically alter your gameplay.

Roguelite Replayability

Each trial is uniquely challenging, with procedurally generated elements and a persistent progression system. Expect around 10 to 15 hours of gameplay, but with the roguelite structure, replayability is endless.

Community-Driven Development

The shift to Early Access comes in response to valuable feedback from the Steam Next Fest demo. The development team is committed to using this feedback to refine and enhance the game, ensuring that Wizard of Legend 2 delivers the best possible experience.

Trial-Ready Gauntlet

Navigate the ever-shifting gauntlet conjured by Hieronymus, Lanova’s wizard supreme, and encounter a diverse array of trials overseen by the enigmatic members of the wizarding council.

