Dead Island 2 Free Update Adds Co-Op Horde Mode and New Game Plus - News

/ 327 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher PLAION and developer Dambuster Studios have announced Dead Island 2 will be getting a free update on October 22.

The update adds New Game Plus and the cooperative horde mode called Neighborhood Watch.

View the Neighborhood Watch reveal trailer below:

Read details on the update below:

New Game Plus

You’ve been asking for it (a lot) and we heard you. Dead Island 2 will get its New Game Plus. In a few months players will be able to dive back into the epic main story with their favorite characters and weapons, cranking up the action with an additional skill slot and increased level cap. But It doesn't end here: the game mode adds fresh skins and brutal weapons, plus an increased difficulty and brand new foes. Get ready to re-visit HELL-A slayers! Neighborhood Watch Think that's all? Hell no! Patch 6 introduces Neighborhood Watch, a brand-new, heart-pounding cooperative horde mode. Step into the shoes of the Bobcats, clear out their neighborhood, and defend their frat house from relentless zombie swarms. Team up with your crew to tackle missions, set traps and stockpile a lethal arsenal. And then…brace yourselves for the fifth and final day, when the zombie onslaught hits hard. If your defenses and teamwork are up to scratch, you might just survive to tell the tale. Plus, you'll constantly unlock new abilities to make every run more savage and electrifying than the last. And there’s still more. Neighborhood Watch will also pack in new weapons, slick skins, a fresh location and brand new game mechanics.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles