Sega Atlus Reveals TGS 2024 Lineup and Schedule

Sega Atlus has announced its lineup of games and schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2024, which runs from September 26 to 29 in Japan.

ATLUS

Metaphor: ReFantazio (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC)

SEGA

Sonic Rumble (iOS, Android)

(iOS, Android) Sonic X Shadow Generations (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Two Point Museum (PS5, Xbox Series, PC)

Partner Titles

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered (PS5, PS4, Switch)

(PS5, PS4, Switch) Dragon Age: The Veilguard (PS5, Xbox Series, PC)

(PS5, Xbox Series, PC) EA Sports FC 25 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) MySims: Cozy Bundle (Switch)

(Switch) Farming Simulator 25 (PS5, Xbox Series, PC)

(PS5, Xbox Series, PC) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2：Heart of Chornobyl (Xbox Series, PC)

(Xbox Series, PC) Enotria: The Last Song (PS5, Xbox Series, PC)

(PS5, Xbox Series, PC) Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero (PS5, PS4, Switch)

(PS5, PS4, Switch) Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (PS5, PC)

Warner Bros. Games

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

Special Program on Friday, September 27

19:00 to 21:00 – SEGA / ATLUS Special Program in Tokyo Game Show 2024 – Tune into the latest information on new titles from SEGA, ATLUS, and their partners. Featuring Saya Hiyama (freelance announcer), Daisuke Namikawa (voice actor), and more.

