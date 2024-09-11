LEVEL-5 Reveals TGS 2024 Lineup and Schedule - News

LEVEL-5 has announced its lineup of games and schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2024, which runs from September 26 to 29 in Japan.

Read the details below:

Lineup

DECAPOLICE (PS5, PS4, Switch)

(PS5, PS4, Switch) FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (Switch)

(Switch) Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (PS5, PS4, Switch, iOS, Android)

(PS5, PS4, Switch, iOS, Android) Professor Layton and The New World of Steam (Switch)

Trial Rewards

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road - Original Bandana

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time - Raimon Uniform Hand Fan

Professor Layton and The New World of Steam - Professor Layton Hint Coin Keyring

Booth Visitor Rewards

A4-sized clear file with two pockets; can be spread out like a picture book. (Distribution only while supplies last.)

Live Broadcast on September 26

22:00 to 22:50 – LEVEL-5 Tokyo Game Show 2024 Live Broadcast – We will be streaming a LEVEL-5 Live Broadcast as part of the Tokyo Game Show 2024 official program on September 26 at 22:00 JST. It will feature gameplay of our three exhibiting titles as well as information regarding the public days of Tokyo Game Show 2024. Stay tuned for more details on the broadcast!

