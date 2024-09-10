Analyst Predicts PS5 to Sell 106.9M by 2029, Including 12.8M for PS5 Pro - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 540 Views
Ampere Analysis games research director Piers Harding-Rolls has predicted the PlayStation 5 will sell 106.9 million units by 2029. This figure breaks down to 94.1 million standard PS5s sold and 12.8 million PS5 Pros sold.
106.9 million PS5s sold would put it behind the PS4 by a little over 10 million units as the PS4 sold just over 117 million units lifetime.
Launch aligned, shipment figures for the PS5 is 1.8 million units behind the PS4 as of June 30, 2024. The PS5 is at 61.7 million units shipped as of said date and has sold over 56 million as of April 30, according to Sony's official figures.
"Ampere forecasts that around 1.3 million PS5 Pro consoles will be bought by consumers in the 2024 launch window," said Harding-Rolls. "This is compared to 1.7m PS4 Pros that were sold at launch in 2016. We expect the price point to soften demand with some consumers, but for PlayStation enthusiasts the pricing is less of a consideration.
"According to Ampere data, over its life, the PS4 Pro sold-through 14.5m units, around 12% of total PS4 sales. We’re expecting a similar dynamic for the PS5 Pro, with the expectation that it will sell-through around 13m units by 2029.
"Sony’s PlayStation business is now more global than ever. Eight years on from when the PS4 Pro came to market, PS5 is selling strongly in countries where there are increasing numbers of consumers with growing disposable income such as mainland China and Saudi Arabia. These markets represent a growing opportunity for PlayStation versus the PS4 generation."
Poor analysis, because it predicts PS5 Pro to sell over 25% of total PS5's sold from November 2024 until 2029.
Combined lifetime sales will depend on price trajectory and when the PS6 is coming out. If the generation is as long as it seems (at least a year longer than PS4's), it should pass the PS4 totals with little trouble. A moderate pricedrop + GTA6 is enough to revitalize sales.
If the generation is as short as PS4's, then you're gonna have to ask yourself just how expensive will the PS6 be at launch?
The PS6 won't be as expensive as this Pro as the Pro is a premium/halo product and as such isn't sold at a loss. The PS6 will launch as a base model (so is not the same type of SKU) and as such will be sold at a loss like every launch console Sony makes in order to encourage adoption. So don't see this price as an indicator for a next generation base model.
After seeing the pricepoint announced for the PS5 Pro. His figure for it sounds like a pipedream
I think the number will be from 120 to 130-135 million. Don't forget that the PS5 will be sold a year longer than the PS4. Plus, we don't yet know how GTA6 will affect sales. It's also worth remembering that many popular games are still available on PS4.
I'll be completely honest in saying that I do not anticipate GTAVI to move sales as much as some are hyping it up to. TotK was only enough to send NSW to 15.5mil for F'24, for instance. Though it might be a bit far away, if GTAVI does release during Holiday 2025, then PS5 will likely sell 10-12mil that quarter, sending annual figrues to around 19-21mil...this is a substantial difference than when compared to no GTAVI, which would likely see PS5 sitting around 14mil F'26, though it's not the difference between 130mil and 105mil. The following fiscal year would likely see PS5 slump back down to 13-15mil, a bit higher than the trajectory without GTAVI (which would otherwise be around 11-12mil).
That all being said, I'm unsure as to what LTD would be with everything I've said...so you do the math lol. From some quick mental math, it sounds like my trajectory sends the PS5 around 110mil LTD...but this could be off. And one other thing: It is important to keep in mind that a substantial portion of GTAVI buyers will be from PC. With PC launch not coming until far later, however, I can only imagine really helping PS5 (and XBSX...especially if Microsoft takes the stance of "the cheap alternative to PS5").
Your biggest mistake is to compare ToTK a sequel to a 2017 game that released on the same console.
It’ll be 12 years without a new GTA in 2025 if the game really releases next year, and a new GTA will always move more consoles than something like Zelda.
Do you think Sony will be able (or would be willing to gamble) to produce more than 12mil PS5s for the month of December 2025? That’s far more than TotK ever did for NSW (12x greater). Additionally, GTAVI isn’t exclusive to PS5, so XBSX will likely eat up a similar share of sales. These feel like pretty generous estimates…20mil consoles from PS5 and XBSX combined sounds about right.
That 106.9 million units is pretty feasible if PS5 still sells a few million more after. I've got its lifetime sales at about 115 million units.
I don't see PS5 Pro cracking 10 million units, and not millions above that.
PS5 will finish around 115 million units lifetime with about 7 million Pro units of that 115 million. I obviously have gotten predictions wrong before, but the Pro won't hit 10 million or more unless it spends some of its life at $500-$600 as its standard price.
At this point I think final PS5's numbers will reach a bit more than expected in this article - 109-112 mil. Nevertheless, I also agree that PS4 may be ahead. I think that overall the console gaming reached its peak, in 2000s decade, I would say. Now consoles see some decline though they will be produced in the long term.
106.9 is such an odd number, but seems reasonable. As for 12.8 million PS5 pro's I think it will be a bit less, but there are probably plenty rich people who don't care. At the end of the day iPhones of 1200 dollars also sell quite well.