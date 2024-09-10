Analyst Predicts PS5 to Sell 106.9M by 2029, Including 12.8M for PS5 Pro - Sales

Ampere Analysis games research director Piers Harding-Rolls has predicted the PlayStation 5 will sell 106.9 million units by 2029. This figure breaks down to 94.1 million standard PS5s sold and 12.8 million PS5 Pros sold.

106.9 million PS5s sold would put it behind the PS4 by a little over 10 million units as the PS4 sold just over 117 million units lifetime.

Launch aligned, shipment figures for the PS5 is 1.8 million units behind the PS4 as of June 30, 2024. The PS5 is at 61.7 million units shipped as of said date and has sold over 56 million as of April 30, according to Sony's official figures.

"Ampere forecasts that around 1.3 million PS5 Pro consoles will be bought by consumers in the 2024 launch window," said Harding-Rolls. "This is compared to 1.7m PS4 Pros that were sold at launch in 2016. We expect the price point to soften demand with some consumers, but for PlayStation enthusiasts the pricing is less of a consideration.

"According to Ampere data, over its life, the PS4 Pro sold-through 14.5m units, around 12% of total PS4 sales. We’re expecting a similar dynamic for the PS5 Pro, with the expectation that it will sell-through around 13m units by 2029.

"Sony’s PlayStation business is now more global than ever. Eight years on from when the PS4 Pro came to market, PS5 is selling strongly in countries where there are increasing numbers of consumers with growing disposable income such as mainland China and Saudi Arabia. These markets represent a growing opportunity for PlayStation versus the PS4 generation."

