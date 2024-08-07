PS5 Ships 61.7 Million Units as of June 2024 - Sales

Sony Interactive Entertainment in its financial results announced it has shipped 61.7 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of June 30, 2024.

With 61.7 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped through the end of June that means 2.4 million units were shipped from April to June. This is down 0.9 million (-27.3%) from the same quarter in 2023 when 3.3 million units were shipped.

For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 3.3 million units in the same quarter for a lifetime total of 63.5 million units shipped as of June 30, 2017. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 1.8 million units.

There were a total of 53.6 million games sold on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for the quarter. This is down 2.9 million from 56.5 million during the same period a year earlier. Digital sales accounted for 80 percent of software sales.

There were 6.0 million first-party games sold across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is down 0.6 million from 6.6 million a year ago.

There were 116 million monthly active users on the PlayStation Network, an increase of eight million from 108 million a year ago. Sony did not disclose the number of PlayStation Plus subscribers. It was at 47.4 million at the end of March 2023.

Sony's Game & Network Services Segment for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, reported revenue increased 93.0 billion yen ($0.63 billion) year-over-year to 864.9 billion yen ($5.90 billion), while operating income increased 16.0 billion yen ($0.11 billion) to 65.2 billion yen ($0.44 billion).

