PS5 Ships 61.7 Million Units as of June 2024 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 746 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment in its financial results announced it has shipped 61.7 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of June 30, 2024.
With 61.7 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped through the end of June that means 2.4 million units were shipped from April to June. This is down 0.9 million (-27.3%) from the same quarter in 2023 when 3.3 million units were shipped.
For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 3.3 million units in the same quarter for a lifetime total of 63.5 million units shipped as of June 30, 2017. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 1.8 million units.
There were a total of 53.6 million games sold on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for the quarter. This is down 2.9 million from 56.5 million during the same period a year earlier. Digital sales accounted for 80 percent of software sales.
There were 6.0 million first-party games sold across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is down 0.6 million from 6.6 million a year ago.
There were 116 million monthly active users on the PlayStation Network, an increase of eight million from 108 million a year ago. Sony did not disclose the number of PlayStation Plus subscribers. It was at 47.4 million at the end of March 2023.
Sony's Game & Network Services Segment for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, reported revenue increased 93.0 billion yen ($0.63 billion) year-over-year to 864.9 billion yen ($5.90 billion), while operating income increased 16.0 billion yen ($0.11 billion) to 65.2 billion yen ($0.44 billion).
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
PS5 is a bit overtracked on VGC it seems. Sony has the tendency to overship in Q3/Q4 of their fiscal years.
What? Switch shipped 2.1 Mil for the same quarter as PS5, but the latter only shipped 2.4 Mil? 300k difference for a current gen console vs an 8 y/o console. Facts.
To get to the Switch's worldwide numbers, which are insane, you've got to draw these kind of numbers either at one specific time or throughout.
Switch does the latter, which only consequently includes the first.
It's been such a long time the console market has seen shipment and sales figures like the Switch's. Which is just great!
As of Sony's Q1 results, hardware decline year-on-year was to be expected - a pretty 'okay' drop if I was asked, I had expected a deeper one.
It's good to see mid-gen dynamics kicking in, because the install base keeps growing (despite shipments declining).
They had growth in every other segment, especially in their first party software, accessoires, and even in their profits.
They've even risen up their forecast slightly for their next report (+3%).
1.8m less shipments than aligned PS4 worldwide numbers is still pretty close and still catchable.
All in all, very decent numbers for Sony, especially for the always challenging Q1 which, I'd imagine, everyone is relieved to get through without major setbacks.
I think its always worth rembering, that the Switch has a fair amount of repeat sales.
What I mean by that is being a portable device thats popular with children, it gets dropped and lost a fair amount. This results in a near constant stead flow of sales.
Not that Sony has never benefited from something like this, when people were buying PS2/PS3 consoles just as DVD/BluRay players. But Switch replacement sales are a big reasons for the sales legs.