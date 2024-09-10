Native American-Inspired Adventure Game As the Leaves Fall Announced for PC - News

Developer Clay Crown Games have announced Native American-inspired point-and-click adventure game, As the Leaves Fall, for PC via Steam.

As the Leaves Fall is a point-and-click adventure game with a thrilling, Native American-inspired narrative. Use your wit to solve fun and challenging puzzles as you explore and interact with the townsfolk of Birchwood Hollow and the Native reservation.

With the untimely death of Ahote’s estranged father, the estate settlement calls him to the town of Birchwood Hollow. When a cold case converges with a spiritual mystery, a trio of strangers comes together to prevent a threat of cataclysmic proportions! Secrets will be uncovered, and truths revealed, as the leaves fall.

Features:

Traditional point-and-click gameplay with a modern interface and retro-style graphics.

Native American-inspired story, a mystery with a complex and thrilling narrative.

Explore locations in and around Birchwood Hollow and the Native reservation.

Interact with the local townsfolk, a broad cast of interesting characters.

Puzzle solving, that is both challenging, logical, and fun!

Fully voiced dialogue and an immersive soundtrack.

