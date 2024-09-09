FOMOGRAPHY Releases in Early 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher DANGEN Entertainment and developer Brendan Keesing announced story-driven photography adventure game, FOMOGRAPHY, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in early 2025.

FOMOGRAPHY is a story-driven photography adventure where you step into the shoes of an aging man, reliving his life through the lens of a boy who receives a camera from his mother.

As you navigate the labyrinth of fading memories, you’ll rediscover and chronicle your past, uncovering forgotten details and hidden mysteries. Explore a lush world in first person perspective, interact with a lovable cast of characters and solve a wide range of dilemmas with your camera as you recount your youth. What has been lost to time that only photos can reveal? And what secrets remain, even when the images are captured? Embark on a poignant quest to unravel the mysteries of a life lived.

Story

One bright afternoon, a young boy received a camera from his mother in their backyard, a gift that filled him with excitement. Eager to try it out, he began taking pictures of her as she laughed and posed playfully. Each click of the shutter captured her joy—until the final snap. In that moment, something went terribly wrong. His mother suddenly vanished, leaving behind only silence and confusion.

Before he could react, the boy was whisked away to a strange, unfamiliar time and place. He found himself standing in a dimly lit living room, where a faceless man sat alone in a chair, his identity lost to time, and even himself. The man, who had forgotten his own past, urged the boy to use the camera to chronicle his memories, warning him not to lose what was most important. With those words, the boy wakes up in a small town where all the inhabitants were faceless, just like the man.

Determined to solve the mystery of his mother’s disappearance and the strange world he had entered, the boy set off with his camera, ready to uncover the hidden truths that awaited him in this perplexing new reality.

The Photos of Our Past

As an elderly man losing his memory, you have been tasked to go back and relive his life. Remember the joy of life, the places you’ve been, the people you’ve met. Even those small fleeting details that we forget soon after they happen. Even the traumas, the things that we’d rather forget. Every snapshot is a key to unlock the next revelation.

It’s Your World To Explore

While capturing these memories, immerse yourself in a visual odyssey through your lens. Roam through lush Australian forests, dive into subterranean caves, and soak in the atmosphere of bustling towns that pulse with life. Your adventure takes you wherever your camera points.

Personalize Your Camera

Don’t let mindless defaults limit you. Customize your camera, transforming it into an extension of your creativity. Choose lenses that capture emotion, filters that paint memories, or display guides that frame your story with precision.

Chronicle Your Story

Treasure those polaroids! Preserve greatness in your personal album. Organize and explore a multitude of memories. Revisit past scenes and gauge your photographic prowess.

Discover Hidden Treasures

There’s hundreds of things for you to find! What do you want to take a photo of? Adorable fauna, exquisite flora, varied landscapes, sparkling gems, peculiar townsfolk, or enigmatic clues. Your camera, your universe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

