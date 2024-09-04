INDIE Live Expo Set for December 7 - News

/ 84 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Organizer Ryu’s Office announced the next INDIE Live Expo showcase will take place on Saturday, December 7.

"It is both an honor and a pleasure to receive the hundreds of titles vying for a spot in our showcase every year," said Ryu’s Office founder and CEO Ryuta Konuma. "We are grateful for the long-time support from our viewers, supporters, sponsors, and media partners, and wanted to shout out to those amazing game developers bringing their hard work to INDIE Live Expo."

Game submissions for the INDIE Waves section will open in the middle of this month.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles