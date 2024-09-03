Coromon: Rogue Planet Announced for Switch, PC, iOS, and Android - News

Publisher indie.io and developer TRAGsoft have announced tactical turn-based roguelite game, Coromon: Rogue Planet, for the Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Epic Game Store, iOS, and Android. It will launch in 2025.

View the first look announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Coromon: Rogue Planet combines the rich strategy of tactical turn-based combat from Coromon with strategic roguelite gameplay to create an endlessly-replayable Monster Taming gameplay experience.

Traverse the Veluan Wilderness

Explore a variety of over 10 ever-changing biomes! Make tactical decisions on which paths to take as you navigate different events across the planet of Velua, weighing risk and reward. Each biome contains new and interesting challenges, as well as its own biosphere of Coromon. Procedurally-generated maps, encounters, and rewards ensure that every run feels fresh and new.

Rescue and Recruit Playable Characters

Unlock seven different playable characters, each with their own story and playstyle! As you navigate your way through Velua’s diverse wildlands, you’ll find other trainers in need of your help. Join forces with them to permanently unlock them as a playable character, and complete milestone goals to discover their stories and gain new bonuses for every successive run!

Tame Wild New Monsters

Battle, catch, and tame over 130 monsters! Each Coromon has their own unique mix of elemental affinities, personality traits, and skills. Work together with your team of Coromon to improve their skills, tailor their moveset, and grow their power, then battle against wild Coromon, trainers, hordes, and more!

Advance, Upgrade, and Improve Your Equipment

Use a variety of gadgets to customize your capabilities! A meta-progression system allows you to consistently improve your skills and abilities, becoming increasingly powerful over time. Use accrued resources to improve your hub area and unlock new skills and abilities. You’ll need a combination of luck and skill to survive the Veluan wilderness!

Contribute to a Unique, Community-Driven Narrative

Collect resources to further Lux Solis’ journey to the stars! On your travels, you’ll encounter the mysterious remains of an interstellar spaceship. Each time you bring back new information and resources from these encounters, not only will Lux Solis reward you with additional funding, but you’ll be working together with every other player to progress a global narrative and unlock the secrets of the galaxy!

