Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Gets Gameplay Walkthrough Launch Trailer

posted 49 minutes ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Unbroken Studios and Portkey Games have released the gameplay walkthrough launch trailer for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

View the trailer below:

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 3. The game will also be available on day one as a PlayStation Plus Monthly Game.

