LEGO Harry Potter Collection Remaster Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 8 - News

/ 707 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Warner Bros. Games during the Back to Hogwarts 2024 showcase announced a remaster of LEGO Harry Potter Collection will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 8.

Those who already own the PS4 digital edition can get the PS5 digital edition for a discounted price and those who own the Xbox One digital edition can get the Xbox Series X|S digital edition for a discounted price. Those wo own either LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 or LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 for Steam can buy the collection for a discount and those who own both games on Steam can get a bigger discount.

View the entire showcase below:

Read details on the collection below:

The LEGO Harry Potter: Collection brings LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 together in one game, now remastered with enhanced graphics.



This compilation unites the creative prowess of LEGO and the expansive world of Harry Potter, with an exciting journey full of spell-casting, potion-making, puzzle-solving, lessons, dueling and much more for players of all ages to enjoy.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles