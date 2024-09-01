Techno Banter Releases in Q4 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Crunching Koalas and developer Dexai Arts announced Techno Banter will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in Q4 2024.

A demo of the game is now available on Steam.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

You’re the bouncer of the Green Door club, where every decision matters. Reject the unworthy of partying with clever retorts, explore a neon-lit city, and immerse yourself in the Berlin-like city’s underground techno scene. The beat is pumping—are you in?

Welcome to the gritty neon-lit streets of Rainbow Drive, where the night never ends, and the music never stops. In Techno Banter, you step into the shoes of Nil, a once-rising star turned bouncer at the infamous Green Door club. Your job? Keep the party alive by assessing the guests at the door. Are they ready to rave, or are they just not cutting it? If they’re not up to par, it’s time to turn them away with a razor-sharp insult, clever comeback, or a devastating quip.

Every night brings a new challenge. You’ll face a parade of quirky, eccentric characters, each with their own backstory, style, and attitude. As the gatekeeper of the Green Door, you’ll need to quickly size up each guest. Does their outfit scream ‘party material,’ or are they a walking fashion disaster? Are they here to dance the night away, or are they just trouble waiting to happen? When it’s time to say no, you’ll have to do it with flair—because in Techno Banter, words can hit harder than a bass drop.

Explore the pulsating, vibrant world of Rainbow Drive, a district that thrives under the glow of neon and the thump of heavy basslines. The city is alive with strange and fascinating inhabitants, and it’s up to you to navigate its twists and turns. From dark alleys to dazzling dance floors, every corner of the city tells a story, and every night brings a new experience. As you work the queue at the Green Door and improve the quality of the party, you’ll also have the chance to upgrade the club, turning it into the ultimate techno haven.

No techno experience would be complete without a killer soundtrack. Techno Banter features tracks from real-life Berlin-based DJs, capturing the raw energy of the underground scene. Each party is underscored by deep house and techno beats that transport you straight to the heart of Berlin’s rave culture. Whether you’re bouncing guests or exploring the city, the music will keep your adrenaline pumping and your head nodding.

