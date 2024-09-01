Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Releases September 11 for PC, iOS, and Android - News

/ 287 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Square Enix announced Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince will launch for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android on September 11.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch in December 2023.

View the Steam and mobile trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince comes to Steam!

Compose your very own team of monsters from across the Dragon Quest series and engage in thrilling battles against your foes. Recruit monsters from the wild world around you and combine them to synthesize new creatures as you see fit. With over 500 monsters to choose from and a revamped synthesis system to explore, you can mix and match to you heart’s content to create your favorite cute critters and dastardly supervillains, as well as brand-new additions to the monstrous roll call.

Your quest to become the greatest monster wrangler of all time starts here!

Story

Psaro is cursed and is unable to harm anything with monster blood. Now, he must become a Monster Wrangler to create an army for battle.

The hunt for high-ranked monsters takes Psaro through the ever-changing seasons of Nadiria and its unique environments, with rivers of bubbling lava, mysterious ancient ruins, and soaring towers of cake. Along the way, Psaro meets the kind-hearted elf, Rose, who joins his adventure to seek out ever-stronger monsters.

The key to Psaro’s success lies with synthesis: the ability to combine two monsters and create a stronger offspring. Each new creation brings Psaro one step closer to his goal of becoming the Master of Monsterkind.

(The network mode Online Battles from the console version, where players battle one another in real time, is not included.)

A Wondrous World Awaits

As time passes in Nadiria, so too do the seasons change, with different weather conditions tempting new monsters out of hiding and revealing paths to undiscovered areas. The Circles of Nadiria are sure to provide a fresh experience every time you visit.

Over 500 Unique Monsters

With such varied environments to explore, you can expect them to be inhabited by a plethora of monsters. While many can be recruited in battle, occasionally a defeated monster will ask to join your team of its own accord. Befriend as many monsters as you can, then combine them to synthesize new creatures and build a unique party to your exact liking.

Enjoy All the Downloadable Content from the Console Version

The Steam version includes the downloadable content packs from the console version: the Mole Hole, Coach Joe’s Dungeon Gym, and Treasure Trunks. Make the most of their unique features to enhance your adventure.

Test Your Might in Quickfire Contests

Register your team for the network mode Quickfire Contests to participate in automated battles against the party data of 30 other players. Once a day you can earn stat-boosting items as a prize, and the monsters from any team you defeat will be added to your roster (up to rank B monsters only).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles