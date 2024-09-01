Doomsday Paradise Headed to Switch on September 12 - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Astrolabe Games and developer Lemonade Flashbang have announced the goofy, multiplayer dating sim, Doomsday Paradise, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 12.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the Switch trailer for the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Can you get a date before the end of the world?

Doomsday Paradise is a goofy, multiplayer dating sim about finding love before the apocalypse. With over 100 different endings and 12 different singles to woo, no two games will ever be the same.

Don’t Die Single

Hang out with a cast of absurdly beautiful hunks and hunkettes. Date a vampire, who thinks he’s got magic powers. A monster girl, who’s in love with Halloween despite not knowing when it is. Or explore your villainous side and romance the Spider Queen herself. The game features 13 hot singles, all looking for love!

Play with Your Friends!

Bring in some friends to really dial things up a notch! Everyone’s choices affect group narratives in this dating sim, meaning things get more chaotic and interesting the more people you add! Team up to take on demons, or sabotage each other to claim the title of Legendary Hero!

Write Your Own Story!

The game features over 400 goofy scenarios and 120 different endings! With plenty of enemies, bosses, and costumes to unlock, this game is designed to be played over and over and over and over and over again!

