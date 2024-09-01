Rusty Rabbit Releases in 2025 for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher NetEase Games and developer NITRO PLUS have announced Rusty Rabbit has been delayed from September 24 to sometime in 2025. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

"We had originally scheduled the release of Rusty Rabbit (PlayStation 5/ PC [Steam]), co-developed with Nitroplus, for Tuesday, September 24, 2024," reads an update from the developer.

"However, to ensure that more players can enjoy the game’s captivating story, characters, diverse actions, and the thrill of mining, we have officially decided to release a Nintendo Switch version as well.

"Consequently, to provide the best possible release, we regret to inform you that the launch has been postponed to 2025.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to those who have been eagerly awaiting the release of Rusty Rabbit. For those who pre-ordered the game through the PlayStation Store, refunds will be issued in accordance with the platform’s cancellation policy. Please await further communication from the PlayStation Store for more details.

"We will announce the new release date as soon as it is determined. Our team will continue to strive to deliver a better gaming experience for everyone."

