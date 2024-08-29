Clock Tower: Rewind Releases October 31 for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

Sunsoft announced Clock Tower: Rewind will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on October 31.

The game is also in development for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, however, release dates were not announced for those versions.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Turn back the clock for one of the pioneers of the survival-horror genre. Translated and released outside of Japan for the first time, Clock Tower: Rewind is a revival of the terror-inducing 16-bit classic that dares you to explore the haunting confines of the Barrows family manor. As teenage orphan Jennifer, you must search every disturbing corner to find items, reveal secrets, and discover ways to evade Scissorman, a murderous, unstoppable, shears-wielding psychopath.

Play original mode to experience Clock Tower as it was when initially released in 1995, or play enhanced mode with extra content and improvements. Additional features include a new animated intro, opening and ending vocal theme songs, motion-comic cutscenes, creator interview, art gallery, border artwork, save states, and a music player. The clock is ticking…can you survive?

The Survival-horror Classic

Clock Tower, officially translated and brought out of Japan for the first time.

Run, hide, and survive as you attempt to evade the psychotic Scissorman.

Multiple endings and randomized gameplay elements maximize replayability (and jump scares).

New Special Features

New animated opening, motion-comic cutscenes, and vocal theme song performed by Mary McGlynn.

Atmospheric 2D art, detailed animations, and haunting sound effects augment the tense point-and-click gameplay.

Quality-of-life Upgrades

Choose from original mode or enhanced mode, which features numerous gameplay additions and quality-of-life refinements.

Featuring an art gallery, music player, behind-the-scenes creator interview, save states, and other modern inclusions.

