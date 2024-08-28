Crash Bandicoot Will Appear in Astro Bot - News

Team Asobi Studio Director Nicolas Doucet via the PlayStation Blog has confirmed Crash Bandicoot will make an appearance in the upcoming PS5 game Astro Bot despite Microsoft now owning the IP and Activision Blizzard.

"But with all of these characters, the eyes are paramount," said Doucet. "Sometimes LED eyes just didn’t work on certain characters because the original design relies so much on the pupils being a certain size or color for instance. So for more cartoony VIPs like Crash Bandicoot or from Ape Escape, the Bots are wearing a mask to help bridge that problem."

Crash Bandicoot is an iconic franchise for the PlayStation as the first three entries were exclusive to the original PlayStation in the second half of the 1990's.

View a trailer of the game below:

Astro Bot will launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 6.

