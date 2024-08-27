Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics Releases September 12 for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Capcom announced Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will launch digitally for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on September 12. A physical edition will release on November 22 for Switch and PS4.

Read details on the collection below:

Join fans from around the world in celebrating the legacy of some of the most beloved fighting games with the release of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics. This jam-packed collection includes seven timeless games in an all-in-one package, including:

X-Men: Children of the Atom

Marvel Super Heroes

Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes

Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes

Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter

X-Men vs. Street Fighter

The Punisher

Battle It Out Online

All of the fighting games in the collection will have online ranked, casual, and lobby matches unlocked for players to showcase their abilities with friends, family, and other players from around the world!

Robust Rollback Netcode

Online play for the collection is supported with rollback netcode for a strong and stable online experience!

Be the Best!

Global high score leaderboards come to every game in the collection so players can track their journey to the top of the list!

Practice Makes Perfect

Training Mode comes to all fighting games in the collection so players can learn, practice, and master their moves!

A Rare Gem

The classic beat ‘em up arcade game The Punisher comes to PC and modern consoles for the first time ever in the United States!

Watch This!

Spectator Mode is available so you can enjoy watching your friends and co-combatants battle it out!

Additional Features

Check out the collection’s enhanced features like a music jukebox, in-game Museum, new display filters, and more!

For Capcom fans, fighting game enthusiasts, comic book and Super Hero aficionados, and everyone in between, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics offers a timeless celebration of a legacy fighting game series, delivering a diverse roster of iconic characters, enhanced features and competitive gameplay. Relive the nostalgia or discover enduring classics for the first time, uniting fans of all generations in celebration of Capcom’s legendary fighting game series.

