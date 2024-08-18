Hollow Knight: Silksong Won't be at Gamescom Opening Night Live - News

Geoff Keighley announced Hollow Knight: Silksong will not be at Gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday.

"Just to get this out of the way, no Silksong on Tuesday at ONL," said Keighley. "Team Cherry Games is still cooking."

Hollow Knight: Silksong is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One PC via Steam, GOG, and Humble Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

Just to get this out of the way, no Silksong on Tuesday at ONL. @TeamCherryGames is still cooking. pic.twitter.com/FlQHlc26zo — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 17, 2024

The list of confirmed games Gamescom Opening Night Live includes Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Monster Hunter Wilds, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Little Nightmares III, DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO, Batman: Arkham Shadow, Dune Awakening, Marvel Rivals, Squid Game: Unleashed, Sid Meier's CIVILIZATION VII, Kingdom Come Deliverance II, and Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.

Gamescom Opening Night Live will stream live on August 20 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm UK / 8pm CEST on YouTube and Twitch. A pre-show has also been confirmed.

