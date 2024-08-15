FlatOut Announced for PS VR2, SteamVR, and Quest - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 293 Views
Strategy First and Flat2VR Studios have announced virtual reality chaotic racing game, FlatOut, for the PlayStation VR2, SteamVR, and Meta Quest.
View the announcement trailer below:
Flatout IP for VR, but how? Reboot? Unique VR game? I'm fine with the IP but HOW they use it I question. No throwing the player type Jackass moments from Flatout 2 in that trailer that's for sure.
I have never played the 1st/3rd game though only 2nd on PS2 (not the 360 more content/HD version).
For a cockpit sure, but what derbies, what other modes (as if modern gaming isn't boring enough for racing games with how they handle their modes which usually do the bare minimum and are 'fun enough' but always feel lacking to me when playing plenty with more fun unique modes or mechanics then just look cars/trucks, etc. and just motorsport licenses.
Wreckfest is good but to me still very modern but not as fun. The lack of licenses is totally fine with me but to me it still needed more than just look we have a motorised sofa and a few others with races/derbies and upgrades even beside the fair amount of tracks. It needed more interesting mode types is my problem with modern gaming.
Dirt 3 even if not as good as 2 was more fun then the more dull 5 is of modes that's for sure. Let alone objectives.
I'm interested but not by brand name but by POTENTIAL. If they actually do something with it to be worthwhile.
The more retro games I play, research and enjoy their modes, physics, arcade thrills and more the more my expectations are.