FPS VENDETTA FOREVER Announced for PS VR2 and Quest - News

posted 5 hours ago

nDreams has announced first-person shooter, VENDETTA FOREVER, for the PlayStation VR2, and Quest 2, 3, and Quest Pro. It will launch in October.

The ultimate homage to classic action cinema, VENDETTA FOREVER fuses rapid-fire tactical gunplay with effortless acrobatic style. It takes everything beloved about top-tier virtual reality action, jettisons the dull stuff, and lets players cut to the good part for 100 percent uncut gunplay purity.

VENDETTA FOREVER is powered by the all-new LO-KILL-MOTION system. Players shoot to kill and kill to move—dispatching foes, then acrobatically grabbing their weapon as you zip forward to progress. Rampaging through the maze-like arenas becomes a strategic dance of gunplay and improvised weaponry, with each takedown taking players closer to the finish line.

There are collectibles to discover, game-changing modifiers to try out, and online leaderboards to dominate. From raucous saloon shoot-outs to high-tech hijackings, each moment across VENDETTA FOREVER‘s 60-plus unique levels is a chance to live your action movie power fantasy, all set to a pounding synthetic soundtrack.

