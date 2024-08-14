Antstream Arcade Headed to PS5 and PS4 - News

/ 111 Views

by, posted 33 minutes ago

Antstream during the Antstream Connect showcase announced the Antstream Arcade retro games streaming service will be coming to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The streaming service is currently available for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Epic Games Store and Antstream website, iOS, and Android. A Steam version is also coming soon.

View the full Antstream Connect showcase below:

During the showcase it was also announced that PlayStation 1 Net Yaroze games will soon be available on the platform.

The Vision update for the service will add new competitive features, a modern interface, game rewards, and new ways to play.

Antstream Arcade is priced at $39.99 / £39.99 / €39.99 per year or $99.99 / £99.99 / €99.99 for a lifetime subscription.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles