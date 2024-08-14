Let's Build a Dungeon Announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Springloaded has announced management simulation game, Let's Build a Dungeon, for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Run a game studio your way and see how things develop in this multi-layered management sim from the creators of Let’s Build a Zoo.

Manage a game studio making the world’s greatest MMORPG. Hire designers, coders, and testers, create a fantasy world, then welcome hundreds of virtual players. If they get bored they will cancel their subscription and your investors will have your head. You can even play the game you create.

Manage Your Game Studio

Review the resumes of hundreds of hopeful applicants as you staff your dream studio in this true-to-life and ridiculous simulation of the games industry. Recruit and manage artists, programmers and planners to produce new assets and mechanics that bring your creations to life.

Manage development schedules, advertising campaigns and press relationships to grow your studio from a scrappy indie team into a development juggernaut. Will you risk financial ruin by delaying your game until it’s perfect, or push your staff to breaking point with crunch time and salary cuts? Will you bow to community requests, or stay true to your creative vision?

Design a Virtual MMO

As a fledgling MMORPG developer, it’s your job to build a fantasy world that keeps virtual players hooked while balancing the books. Welcome them into your world and watch their adventures unfold!

Design an expansive adventure filled with quests, towns, monsters and dungeons, tailored to your virtual players’ demands. Jump in-game at any time to ban rogue users and see your world from a new perspective.

Can you wow your audience with an RPG classic, or will this game be your final fantasy?

Build a World for Your Players

Will you build a monster catching RPG? A cozy farming simulator? Or maybe a magic-fueled action adventure? Whatever you build, build it your way with thousands of objects, environments, characters and enemies to choose from.

Place every tree, build every quest and decide on job classes for visiting virtual players as you watch them explore in real time. Increase drop rates if they are struggling, or boost enemy stats to keep them grinding for XP. The more time spent in your world, the happier your investors will be!

Play Your Custom RPG

Hire testers and stomp out bugs in your game, or jump into your world at any time to experience your masterpiece through the eyes of a player.

Creative Mode and Mod Tools

Creative mode is an open sandbox and you are free to write your own story, create dialogue and cutscenes, draw characters and adjust gameplay mechanics. Browse the games made by other people online, or upload your own to our built in game browser.

Features:

Design and build an MMO fit to be filled with hordes of virtual players.

Manage the day-to-day running of a game studio, from hiring and firing to keeping investors happy.

Attract new virtual players by expanding the world, designing new quests and monitoring player journeys.

Progress through the campaign to develop new items, environments and mechanics.

Playtest at any time to see the world through the eyes of a player.

Mix-and-match quest styles for endless replayability.

Customize a bespoke RPG world with thousands of items, or design custom assets.

Negotiate tough conversations with shareholders, staff, players and publishers to make meaningful choices that will impact the success of the studio.

