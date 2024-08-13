REPLACED Delayed to 2025 - News

/ 516 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Coatsink and developer Sad Cat Studios announced REPLACED has been delayed to 2025.

The science-fiction retro-futuristic action platformer is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

"We’ll keep it short: REPLACED will now be released in 2025. Our initial release date was optimistic, and we apologize for that. Developing REPLACED is quite a unique challenge, and we’re proud to be creating something that special.

"We need more time to ensure we meet the high standards we’ve set for ourselves and to meet the expectations of our fans. Feel free to join our Discord we post lots of devlogs there to share the progress and are open for a chat.

"REPLACED was featured at Summer Game Fest earlier this summer, and now it will also finally be available at Gamescom for everybody to play! Come say "hi"! For those not attending we’ve prepared something special for later this week.

"Now back to work. We want you to love REPLACED when it launches, so we have to go the extra mile here!"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles