RetroRealms: Halloween and RetroRealms: Ash vs Evil Dead Announced for All Major Platforms

Publisher Boss Team Games and developer WayForward have in a collaboration with Compass International Pictures, Forward Front, Lionsgate, and STARZ have announced 16-bit side scrolling platformers, RetroRealms: Halloween and RetroRealms: Ash vs Evil Dead, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Both games will launch on October 18 for $24.99 each or as a "Double Feature" physical bundle distributed by Nighthawk Interactive for $49.99. It includes both games, one pack of eight official collectible RetroRealms trading cards, the DLC character Laurie Strode for RetroRealms: Halloween, and the DLC character Kelly Maxwell for RetroRealms: Ash vs Evil Dead.

"Everyone at Boss Team Games are huge fans of horror and getting to work with these legendary properties is a dream come true," said Boss Team Games CEO Steve Harris.

"It has been an amazing experience collaborating with WayForward, and our licensors to create not one, but two, fast-paced 90s arcade style games while remaining true to the original Halloween film and Ash vs Evil Dead series. The trailer dropping today gives fans a taste of the gore-filled gameplay and fast-paced action and we can’t wait to show more!"

WayForward president Voldi Way added, "Taking a modern horror franchise and creating the kind of retro gameplay that WayForward excels at has allowed us to create something that we know fans of pixel art games, Halloween and Ash vs Evil Dead alike will enjoy. We’ve designed a whole new kind of gameplay that is unique to the RetroRealms titles and highlights the over-the-top gore and special abilities of these characters."

View the announcement trailer for the games below:

Read details on the games below:

RetroRealms: Halloween

Step into the RetroRealms, a 16-bit pixel art world, and take control of classic horror icon Michael Myers! Fight your way across multiple levels of platformer action filled with sights and sounds inspired by the original Halloween film. Slice your way through Haddonfield, face-off in epic Boss battles against familiar faces from the movie, and overcome blood-soaked challenges in this intense retro throwback to classic arcade action!

Play as horror legend Michael Myers in the ultimate pixel art arcade experience! Cross into the RetroRealms and see if you can make it out alive!

Retro Aesthetic

Immerse yourself in the golden age of gaming with pixel art-styled visuals and a hauntingly nostalgic soundtrack. RetroRealms pays homage to classic side-scrollers while delivering a fresh take on retro gameplay.

Upgrades and Unlocks

Discover hidden relics and collectibles. Pick up arcade tickets to unveil pieces and displays in your museum. Unlock new power-ups to enhance Michael’s abilities and find all-new ways to play.

RetroRealms Arcade

Every RetroRealms game includes access to the Arcade, a 3D traversable hub with the ability to transport characters between games for the ultimate horror mash-up! (each game sold separately)

See Where You Stand

With leaderboards you can see how you stack up against your friends, your platform, and other RetroRealms players from around the world! See how far you can push your skills to take your place atop the leaderboard!

RetroRealms: Ash vs Evil Dead

Step into the shoes of Ash Williams from the Starz television series Ash vs Evil Dead in a horrifying new pixel art platformer! Wielding both his trusty chainsaw and 12-guage shotgun, play as Ash and battle Deadite hordes across multiple levels of 16-bit gameplay filled with enemies from the Ash vs Evil Dead series. Journey into the Dark Realm to overcome additional challenges and save humanity from the Necronomicon in this groovy throwback to classic arcade action.

Get groovy as horror hero Ash Williams in this action-packed 16-bit platformer! Cross into the RetroRealms and see if you can make it out alive!

Retro Aesthetic

Immerse yourself in the golden age of gaming with pixel art-styled visuals and a hauntingly nostalgic soundtrack. RetroRealms pays homage to classic side-scrollers while delivering a fresh take on retro gameplay.

Upgrades and Unlocks

Discover hidden relics and collectibles. Pick up arcade tickets to unveil pieces and displays in your museum. Unlock new power-ups to enhance Ash’s abilities and find all-new ways to play.

RetroRealms Arcade

Every RetroRealms game includes access to the Arcade, a 3D traversable hub with the ability to transport characters between games for the ultimate horror mash-up! (each game sold separately)

See Where You Stand

With leaderboards you can see how you stack up against your friends, your platform, and other RetroRealms players from around the world! See how far you can push your skills to take your place atop the leaderboard!

