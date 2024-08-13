Medieval Strategy RPG Band of Crusaders Announced for PC - News

/ 65 Views

by, posted 15 minutes ago

Virtual Alchemy have announced dark medieval strategy RPG, Band of Crusaders, for PC via Steam.

"Band of Crusaders is about a company of warriors you will raise from peasants to heroes against the forces of chaos," said Virtual Alchemy CEO Dominik Sypnicki. "The Knights Templar are gone, and Archdemons are at the door, threatening the already fragile peace that European smallfolk have come to cherish."

Art director Kamil Mickiewicz added, "Our artistic approach to Band of Crusaders merges historically authentic representations of medieval tools, armor, and weaponry, with demonic creatures inspired by biblical descriptions and European folklore. We wanted to see what the world of The Witcher would look like if you removed all the Witchers."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Band of Crusaders is a dark medieval strategy RPG in which you become Grandmaster of a knightly order and lead it against a demonic invasion of Europe. Craft your sandbox adventure—explore a vast simulated world, recruit crusaders, grow your camp, and face demons and human foes in real-time combat.

In medieval Europe, sins give rise to demonic amalgamations. Heresy and fear slowly consume the entire realm. As Grandmaster of a knightly order, you are called to lead a crusade against this unholy menace. Gather your Brothers, strengthen your camp, and confront the Archdemons in fierce battles to reclaim the land from darkness.

Band of Crusaders immerses you in a dark medieval fantasy where your leadership determines the fate of Europe.

Real-Time Tactical Combat

Experience a dynamic, tactical combat system enhanced by slow-motion mechanics. Victory hinges on character synergies, smart use of abilities, and unit positioning. The consequences of combat are significant, as every hit could lead to the permanent death of a crusader. Engagements will pull you into deep, stat-driven, party-based combat with a variety of maps offering different tactical opportunities.

Camp Management

Manage and develop a roster of up to 20 crusader knights while navigating scarce resources in a ravaged landscape. Develop your camp to support recruitment, healing, repairs, training, and more. Each crusader brings novelty to your camp with their own backgrounds, strengths and weaknesses as well as the ability to synergize with their Brothers. The upgradable buildings offer intricate interactions that are designed to foster experimentation and strategic campaign progression.

Character Customization

Progress your crusaders through attributes and abilities with skill trees encouraging versatile multi-role builds. Select equipment to support your combat strategy and improve upon it throughout your campaign. Without fixed character classes, abilities are universal and connect directly with crusaders’ weapons. Players can utilize a mix of active, passive, and semi-active abilities to craft their own playstyle.

Dynamic Map Progression

The world changes over time, driven by a wide range of emergent player and NPC interactions. Your progress is influenced by a simulated invasion of demonic forces, triggering reactions from human factions. This relentless onslaught culminates in epic boss battles where the player has the power to emerge victorious; a savior of humanity. On this path, your gameplay will be influenced by world conditions, such as the saturation of demonic forces, changing seasons, and a day-night cycle.

Crusade Against Abominations

You will have to face not only human enemies but also demonic creatures inspired by biblical descriptions and European folklore. Each of the enemy families has its strengths and weaknesses, encouraging the player to strategize and adjust their combat tactics.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles