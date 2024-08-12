Geralt Voice Actor: The Witcher 4 'Won't Focus on Geralt' - News

Doug Cockle, the voice actor for Geralt in The Witcher video games, in a new interview posted on the YouTube channel Fall Damage revealed The Witcher 4 won't focus on Geralt and it will have a new protagonist.

"The Witcher 4 has been announced," said Cockle. "I can't say anything about it. What we know is that Geralt will be part of the game, we just don't know how much, and the game won't focus on Geralt. So it's not about him this time.

"We don't know who it's about. I'm excited to find out. I want to know! I have not seen any script yet. I mean, I couldn’t tell you if I did. This is the thing, so I could be lying through my teeth. But I’m not. Or am I?"

The last mainline game in The Witcher series, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in May 2015, for the Nintendo Switch in October 2019, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in December 2022.

