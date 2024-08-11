Grand Theft Auto V Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to take first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 4, 2024. Grand Theft Auto Online came in fourth place.

NBA 2K24 is down one spot to second place, Hogwarts Legacy is up two spots to third place, and Elden Ring climbed two spots to fifth place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is down two spots to sixth place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is up two spots to seventh place. EA Sports College Football 25 in its second week from third to eighth place, South Park: The Fractured But Whole re-entered the charts in ninth place, and Hitman World of Assassination Part One rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K24 Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto Online Elden Ring Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA Sports College Football 25 South Park: The Fractured But Whole Hitman World of Assassination Part One

