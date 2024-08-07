Balatro Sales Top 2 Million Units - Sales

/ 411 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Playstack and developer LocalThunk announced the poker-inspired roguelike deckbuilder, Balatro, has sold over two million units.

The first major gameplay update will also release in 2025.

"This update will bring new ideas and strategies to the game and as a token of huge appreciation to the game’s brilliant and passionate community, the update will be completely free," said developer LocalThunk.

"We're announcing this today as we officially celebrate TWO MILLION COPIES SOLD!"

Balatro released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on February 20.

We're announcing this today as we officially celebrate TWO MILLION COPIES SOLD! pic.twitter.com/oziwEqyL3a — Balatro (@BalatroGame) August 7, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles