Valorant Out Now for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Developer Riot Games announced Valorant is no longer in beta and is now available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game first released for PC in June 2020.

"We’ve received so much valuable feedback from players during Limited Beta, and feel confident to deliver on our gameplay promise for console players," said Valorant production director Arnar Gylfason. "Whether it’s hitting that perfect shot, executing a flawless team play, or wiping out the enemy team, we look forward to seeing console players experience the same gameplay thrill as VALORANT PC players."

Read details on the game below:

Valorant is a competitive five-versus-five character-based first-person tactical shooter developed and published by Riot Games. Valorant is a precise and lethal multiplayer game with high-fidelity gunplay, a diverse arsenal of guns, agents with unique abilities, and competitively tuned maps for unlimited hours of play. In Valorant, players lock in their agent for the entire duration of the match and then attempt to win a round-based, attackers vs. defenders, best-of-24-rounds fight.

What You Need to Know

Valorant for console is now available to players in the United States and Canada, Europe, Japan, and Brazil on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. As Riot’s first live service console game, Valorant for console will bring the same uncompromising, competitive experience that we’ve provided PC players for years: a precise, team-based, tactical shooter.

for console will bring the same uncompromising, competitive experience that we’ve provided PC players for years: a precise, team-based, tactical shooter. Cross-play will not be available between PC and console player matches to maintain Valorant's renowned standard for competitive integrity.

renowned standard for competitive integrity. Both PC and console players will receive simultaneous platform releases of all live patch balances, new agents, maps, premium content, and additional live service features.

Riot is a global games company and will continue to monitor other regions for further expansion onto consoles.

Riot’s goal is that anyone who wants to play Valorant can play and experience the game at the quality for which it was intended.

