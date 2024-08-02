PLAYISM Game Show Set for August 8 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 229 Views
PLAYISM announced the PLAYISM Game Show will take place on August 8 at 4:00 am PT / 7:00 am ET / 12:00 pm UK / 20:00 JT. It can be watched on YouTube.
The showcase will feature nine titles published by PLAYISM that will launch in the second half of 2024, as well as reveal PAX West 2024 and Tokyo Game Show 2024.
新作インディーゲームの最新情報をお届けするオンラインイベント"PLAYISM GAME SHOW 2024.8.8"が開催決定！— PLAYISM (@playismJP) August 2, 2024
今回紹介するのは2024年後半に発売を予定している9タイトル！ぜひご覧ください！
放送時間：8月8日20時00分～
配信先（PLAYISM公式チャンネル）：https://t.co/3TYNFuU73b pic.twitter.com/PDGP60jpDG
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.