Aero the Acro-Bat 2 Releases Later This Year for All Major Consoles - News

/ 293 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Ratalaika Games and Shinyuden announced Aero the Acro-Bat 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One later this year.

The game first released for the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo Entertainment System in 1994.

Read details on the game below:

After managing to stop Edgar Ektor’s mad plans to destroy the world of amusement, Aero decides to investigate the madman’s museum of horror.

There here finds a strange floating magician’s box. When he gets inside to investigate it, he is suddenly transported to a mysterious place. However, unbeknownst to Aero, Edgar has managed to survive after being rescued by his minion Zero, and has asked him to execute the plan B, but what could this mysterious plan be?

Aero will need to escape the mysterious place he’s trapped in if he wants to stop Edgar Ektor’s new plan!

Features:

Play through eight areas with three stages each, including stages with rides.

Use Aero’s acrobatic skills to overcome all kinds of deadly obstacles and strange enemies.

Choose between the English and the Japanese version.

Rewind / Turbo function: repeat something till you achieve perfection or speed things up.

Save state function: save wherever you want and restart from that exact point.

Screen filters: select from several filters to modify the game’s looks (retro-style monitor, black-and-white, etc.).

Gallery: check images from the original game’s illustrations, posters, box design, etc.

Cheats function: activate several cheats that will make things easier (infinite energy, infinite lives, invulnerable, etc.).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles