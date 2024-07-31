Phantom Spark Releases August 15 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 240 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publishers Thunderful Games and Coatsink, and developer Ghosts announced the momentum-based, time-trial racing game, Phantom Spark, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 15.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Phantom Spark is an all-new, momentum-based, time-trial racing game that encourages you to smash time trial records with no speed limit holding you back throughout its weaving, rollercoaster-like levels. Face off in heated rivalries throughout the single-player campaign as you attempt to smash the record on each track throughout the world of Phantom Spark.

Become the Best

With easy-to-learn and hard-to-master gameplay, Phantom Spark offers the player the chance to improve their time on each track through knowledge of every twist and turn, mastery over their ship and the willingness to bend the laws of physics.

Beat the Best

Throughout our single-player campaign, you will meet the guardians of every track, utilize your knowledge and skills to beat them in one-on-one races in order to create links, unlock new levels, new cosmetically altered ships as you progress throughout the game.

Beat the Rest

With online leaderboards and the ghosts of other players, you can compete against your friends and forge new online rivalries with other players as you bid to post the perfect time on over 30 tracks.

Features:

Fast-paced, momentum-driven, easy-to-learn yet hard-to-master gameplay.

A complete single-player campaign experience featuring unique rivalries

Race through carefully curated tracks spanning three distinct and stunning regions.

Our short yet high-intensity tracks allow players to improve upon their runs whilst avoiding load times with our one-button reset.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles