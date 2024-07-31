Green Hell Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on August 14 - News

Creepy Jar announced Green Hell will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on August 14 for $24.99. It will be available for 20 percent off for the first two weeks.

Those who own the game on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the current-generation versions for free. The PS4 and Xbox One version will no longer receive updates once the current-generation versions launch.

View the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

With the current-generation console version of Green Hell, console players will be able to enjoy updates #17 (Storage & Transportation), #18 (Fortifications), and #19 (Flamekeeper) for themselves for the very first time. And console players can upgrade—for free—to the current-generation version if they have previously purchased either the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 versions of the game.

While the Creepy Jar team is excited to bring Green Hell to current-generation consoles, last-generation consoles will no longer receive updates as the developer focuses on current-gen and beyond. Simply put, the last-generation consoles are unable to shoulder the weight of the newer updates while running at the quality Creepy Jar expects to deliver to players.

It is important to note that due to the discrepancy between current and last-gen console versions in terms of content, neither the Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5 versions will be compatible with their previous generation counterparts. As well, there will be no cross-play between versions and no save transfers from last-gen to current.

