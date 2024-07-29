Arco Releases August 15 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Panic and developers Franek, Max Cahill, Bibiki, and Fáyer have announced the tactical RPG, Arco, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 15.

Enter the breathtakingly beautiful world of Arco, a unique tactical action game where your decisions shape the story. Journey through lush forests, sweeping plains, and scorching deserts as you guide four unlikely heroes in their vendetta against the Red Company gang. Battle warriors of different nations, fend off greedy colonizers, and slay monstrous creatures as you voyage across this enchanted land. Change your fate, one move at a time.

Features:

Cleverly plan your next move in a unique, “simultaneous turn-based” combat system.

Unlock new game-changing skills, recruit powerful allies, and collect life-saving resources as you progress.

Progress through each campaign as a different character with their own set of special abilities.

Dive into a tale full of danger and excitement and watch it unfold from multiple viewpoints.

Explore a fantastical world brought to life by evocative pixel art and an atmospheric score.

