Hogwarts Legacy Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Hogwarts Legacy has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending July 20, 2024.

EA Sports FC 24 and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD remained in second and third places, respectively. Elden Ring is up three spots to fourth place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped one spot to fifth place.

Three games re-entered the top 10 with Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition in eighth place, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown in ninth place, and The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports FC 24 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Elden Ring Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

