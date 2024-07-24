Publisher Humble Games Hit With Layoffs - News

/ 220 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Humble Games has announced the company has been hit with layoffs stating this is due to the economy.

"In these challenging economic times for indie game publishing, Humble Games has made the difficult but necessary decision to restructure our operations," said a Humble Games representative. "This decision was not made lightly; it involved much deliberation and careful thought, with the goal of ensuring the stability and support of our developers and ongoing projects. Additionally, the restructuring of operations at Humble Games will have no impact on operations at Humble Bundle.

"We are acutely aware of the profound impact this decision has on our team members at Humble Games and deeply empathize with everyone affected. Our team’s contributions have been world-class and invaluable, supporting the launch of our games since we started publishing in 2017. We are committed to navigating this transition with as much empathy and understanding as possible.

"Supporting our development partners and assisting former team members remains our top priority. We are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible for everyone involved. Thank you for your support and compassion during this challenging period. It is deeply appreciated."

One former Humble Games employee, who remained anonymous told Aftermath, the entire team were laid off.

"Ziff is trying to spread the idea that it's a restructuring to save face, but that's a lie," said the former employee. "No one from HG survived the layoffs, nor will they have anything to do with game launches moving forward."

Chris Radley, who left the company in 2022, via LinkedIn stated, "I want it to be made abundantly clear, this is NOT a restructuring of operations. This is a total shutdown of Humble Games. Operations have been handed off to a third party consultancy. NO staff are left.

"DO NOT believe this AI message written by the parent company of Humble Games, Ziff Davis, who are trying to mitigate pushback. This was ONCE AGAIN a failure of leadership across the board, and once again hard working talented staff are paying the cost for their poor decisions. Every ex-employee is being gaslit by this narrative and its so disrespectful."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles