Open-World RPG Neverness to Everness Announced for PS5, PC, and Mobile

Publisher Perfect World Games and developer Hotta Studio have announced supernatural urban open-world RPG, Neverness to Everness, for the PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android.

Developed using Unreal Engine 5 and boasting cutting-edge NVIDIA DLSS rendering and ray tracing technology, the game promises an immersive, high-quality gaming experience. Neverness to Everness will be available across various platforms including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices.

Neverness to Everness unfolds in a unique world where the ordinary and extraordinary coexist—a city teeming with anomalies and humans alike. As players, you will make a grand entrance into this city, employing your extraordinary Esper abilities to navigate and tackle the unexpected anomalies that await. Neverness to Everness also offers a variety of lifestyles for the players to choose from: modify sports cars, manage businesses, etc., and experience a vibrant urban life in the way you like.

A World Where Humans Coexist with Anomalies

Set within the expansive supernatural metropolis of Hethereau, brimming with wonders, anomaly sightings are reported daily. Like skateboards covered in graffiti running amok at midnight or an otter with a television head… In Hethereau, the extraordinary is the ordinary. Players can also meet partners and friends with various Esper abilities and team up with characters to help solve upcoming crises and gradually fit into the everyday life of this new city.

Daily Life, Cars, and Houses are All Part of The Plan

Besides the main storyline, an in-depth urban life also offers players much to see, like buying sports cars, modifying cars in the way they like, and racing through Hethereau’s rainy nights; or buying a house and designing it freely. More urban-related in-game content awaits players to discover.

A Stunning Supernatural City powered by Unreal Engine 5

To deliver a truly realistic urban experience, Neverness to Everness utilizes the power of Unreal Engine 5 to construct its detailed cityscape. The game employs the Nanite Virtualized Geometry systems to significantly elevate the realism of each scene.

Every corner of the city, from antique shops to convenience stores, is meticulously crafted and brimming with detail. The rich assortment of decorations and furniture breathes life into every scene, making the city feel alive and bustling.

As players step onto the streets and gaze upon the city blocks, the eerie interplay of light and shadows between skyscrapers instills a sense of mystery, enhancing the overall ambiance of the city. An atmosphere unique to the city of Hethereau.

