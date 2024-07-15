Shoulders of Giants Headed to PS5 and Steam on August 12 - News

Developer Moving Pieces Interactive announced the science-fiction roguelike game, Shoulders of Giants, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on August 12. The Ultimate update will release on the same day.

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store in January 2023.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Simultaneously control a sword-wielding robot and a gunslinging space frog in Shoulders of Giants, an explosively colorful science-fiction roguelike. Play alone, with a friend, or as part of a four-person team, cutting through waves of enemies on a quest to rescue the galaxy!

The forces of Entropy are spreading chaos through the stars, corrupting living planets and urging on the heat death of the universe. Led by the psychic Owl, one scrappy team of space survivors are fighting to restore the balance. A mysterious mech! A sharpshooting amphibian! Together they must cut through waves of enemies and restore light and life to the galaxy!

Best Friend Mode

It’s dangerous to go alone! Play solo, or team up with a friend, each taking control of either the frog or the robot.

Army of Four

Battle the forces of entropy in four-player online co-op. Is your teamwork strong enough to survive?

Grow as You Go

Experience quick bursts of roguelike joy, as you explore, grow, and become gloriously overpowered on a never ending ride of randomized levels.

A Galaxy Far Away

Shoot ‘n’ slash your way through explosively colorful planets, restoring life and light to the shattered worlds as you fight.

Loot that Matters

From grappling hooks to glowing grenades, each new pickup can radically alter your power and playstyle. Mix and match abilities to create a moveset that’s all your own!

Shoulders of Giants: Ultimate will release on Steam and PlayStation 5 on August 12th.



This supermassive update features new classes, improved pacing, and a slick upgrade to Unreal 5.https://t.co/VB0cCJpCWL pic.twitter.com/faVIKoyAmy — Entropy Survivors 🐸 Demo Out Now! (@MovingPiecesIO) July 15, 2024

