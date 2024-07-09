Space for Sale Launches July 30 for PC via Steam Early Access - News

/ 313 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Mirage Game Studios announced Space for Sale will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam on July 30 for $19.99 / £15.99 / €19.99.

View a trailer on the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Space for Sale follows the delightful journey of an intergalactic property developer on a mission to build hospitable dwellings, cosy lodgings and luxurious estates. Your list of alien clientele is ever expanding, but so are their demands.

The housing market is all about location, location, location—so venture out to discover the wonders scattered throughout your solar system, and more importantly, try to turn them into sweet profit. Word of warning, some of the local flora and fauna will not take kindly to outsiders. Don’t jump the gun just yet, with careful observation and collaborative experiments you might win them over. Learn how local lifeforms have adapted to harsh biomes and make use of your discoveries to enhance your structures and gadgets!

Procedurally Generated Landscape

Explore the picturesque landscape on multiple planets.

Location, Location, Location!

Gather resources, build estates, and sell them for a hefty profit to eccentric alien clients. Find creative ways to satisfy the ever-growing demands of your customers.

Interact with Local Flora and Fauna

Tame and research the bewildering flora and dangerously cute fauna, and learn from them how to enhance your creations to withstand even the harshest of biomes.

Two-Player Multiplayer

Play the game with a friend in drop-in / drop-out multiplayer (up to two players).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles