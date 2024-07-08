Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open Launches September 5 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

/ 639 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Chorus Worldwide and developer Cellar Vault Games announced Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on September 5.

"From the moment we saw Cellar Vault Games’s short game, Paper Ghost Stories: 7PM, we immediately fell in love with what they were doing," said Chorus Worldwide CEO Shintaro Kanaoya.

"We’re delighted that we were able to work with them to bring Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open to life and the results are extraordinary, hugely expanding on 7PM in ambition and scope and delivering a moving family drama told in an authentically unique Southeast Asian style."

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open is a coming of age story about a young girl with the ability to see spirits. Will this burgeoning power be a blessing or a curse? Will you be able to save your family and unravel the mystery at the heart of the adventure?

Her Power

You are Ting, a young girl who is able to see the spirits around her. You form a remarkable friendship with a young ghost, Xiu, who is seeking peace. Together you will face challenges from both the real and the spirit worlds, as you battle for your mind and morality and discover whether this power is a gift or a curse.

Her Journey

Spanning five pivotal years of Ting’s childhood, you will discover how her supernatural abilities make her different from her peers. Will you be able to come to terms with this power? Will you be able to help your family, friends and those lost souls along the way? Competing spirits will vie for Ting’s help, both guiding and misguiding you along the way, as they pursue their own conflicting agendas.

Her Fate

In order for Ting to unravel the mystery at the heart of the emotional journey you will need to navigate challenging conversations, save lost souls, solve compelling puzzles and stealthily avoid dark spirits and other threats. Ting will also need to contend with her own family, on the verge of falling apart… where she might be its only salvation.

A Beautiful, Cultural Adventure

Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open is presented in a stunning, living “paper theatre” style, inspired by the Joss-Papercraft of Southeast Asia. From its activities and locations, to its characters and dialogue, the story is steeped in Malaysian tradition, culture and folklore. You’ll visit the Morning Markets, befriend an elderly monk, feast on Lok Lok and Nyonya Kuih at the Night Market, avoid the wandering spirits of the woods, and much more.

Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open is the next instalment of the award-winning Paper Ghost Stories series, which began with the short game Paper Ghost Stories: 7PM. These creepy tales are inspired by Malaysian and Chinese myths and culture.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles