Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Debuts in 2nd Place on the Australian Charts - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD has debuted in second place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 30, 2024.

Elden Ring has taken first place for the week, while Grand Theft Auto V and EA Sports FC 24 are down one spot to third and fourth places, respectively.

The rest of the top 10 were outside the top of the charts last week. NBA 2K24 is in fifth place, Hogwarts Legacy is in sixth place, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War is in seventh place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is in eighth place, Forza Horizon 4 is in ninth place, and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Elden Ring Luigi's Mansion 2 HD - NEW Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FC 24 NBA 2K24 Hogwarts Legacy Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Red Dead Redemption 2 Forza Horizon 4 Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

