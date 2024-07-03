Watch Dogs Movie Has Started Filming - News

posted 6 hours ago

Ubisoft via Twitter has announced production and filming on the Watch Dogs movie has started.

The tweet says "Lights_Camera_Action.exe" and features a behind-the-scenes picture of a clapperboard.

Details on the plot have yet to be released, however, it is directed by Mathieu Turi and co-stars Sophie Wilde and Tom Blyth. Wilde has previously appeared in Talk to Me and Blyth has appeared in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

