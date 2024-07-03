Watch Dogs Movie Has Started Filming - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 470 Views
Ubisoft via Twitter has announced production and filming on the Watch Dogs movie has started.
The tweet says "Lights_Camera_Action.exe" and features a behind-the-scenes picture of a clapperboard.
Details on the plot have yet to be released, however, it is directed by Mathieu Turi and co-stars Sophie Wilde and Tom Blyth. Wilde has previously appeared in Talk to Me and Blyth has appeared in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.
Lights_Camera_Action.exe#WatchDogsMovie // @NewRegency pic.twitter.com/6z7uUibmOJ— Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) July 3, 2024
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
They're making a Watch Dogs movie when the game series is now ended according to leaks? No new game in development after Watch Dogs Legion flopped supposedly, according to recent leaks. Odd move by Ubisoft, unless they are hoping that the movie is a success that stirs enough interest in the game series for them to make a 4th game.
It is kind of odd but the first game IMO did have a good story that could translate well to film. Maybe if it does well they'll bring back Aiden.
Ubisoft way late on the movie gaming trend, is using a near dead franchise to attempt to make them movie money because their declining games are not making money. Signs of a desperate dying company. Gullimont is Ubisofts own internal reaper.