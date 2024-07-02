PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for July 2024 Now Available - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment have released the the PlayStation Plus monthly games for July 2024. The games will be available until Monday, August 5, 2024.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games are Borderlands 3 for the PS5 and PS4, NHL 24 for the PS5 and PS4, and Among Us for the PS5 and PS4.

Alongside the Monthly Games lineup, PlayStation Plus subscribers will get the Genshin Impact PlayStation Plus Pack starting on July 16.

Read details on the games below:

July brings a billion guns, puck slapshots and the threat of sabotage to PlayStation Plus with the Monthly Games lineup. From July 2, all PlayStation Plus members can add the sci-fi looter shooter carnage of Borderlands 3, on-ice action of NHL 24 and the spaceship-set party game Among Us to their game libraries. In addition to those, there’s a Genshin Impact in-game reward bundle available July 16 which is exclusive to PlayStation Plus members.

Let’s take a closer look at each game.

Borderlands 3 | PS4, PS5

Shoot and loot your way through a mayhem-fueled adventure. At the hard edge of the galaxy lies a group of planets ruthlessly exploited by militarized corporations, and brimming with loot and violence. This is your home – the Borderlands. Now, a crazed cult known as The Children of the Vault has emerged and is spreading like an interstellar plague. Only you have the allies and arsenal to take them down. Play as one of four all-new, deeply customizable Vault Hunters – the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands. Customize your Vault Hunter with tons of personalization options, and use their distinct skill trees to tailor abilities to your preferred playstyle. Play with anyone at any time online or in split-screen co-op, regardless of your level or mission progress. Take down enemies and challenges as a team, but reap rewards that are yours alone – no one misses out on loot.

NHL 24 | PS4, PS5

Feel the intensity of hockey, as EA Sports NHL 24 brings you closer to authentic on-ice action with a wealth of new game features and upgraded modes. The new Exhaust Engine recreates the rush and fatigue of high-pressure games, rewarding extended offensive play with game-changing effects. Refreshed Total Control Skill Moves and a revamped Vision Passing System broaden your moment-to-moment strategies and allow you to execute them with complete precision. Build your NHL 24 Ultimate Team and recreate moments from classic matches and recent highlights in HUT Moments, and explore the expanded World of Chel, which offers cross-play, a redesigned EASHL and much more.

Among Us | PS4, PS5

Use teamwork, persuasion and maybe even betrayal in this unique online party game… in space! Prepare for departure, but beware the Impostor! Complete tasks to hold your spaceship together and return to civilization, but keep an eye out as one or more random players among the crew are Impostors determined to sabotage the ship and kill everyone. It’s up to the remaining humans to finish their tasks and identify the Impostors to eject them into the abyss. But watch out! The Impostors will use every trick in the book to convince everyone they’re a crewmate, so don’t believe everything you hear. Get your alibi straight or else you might be the one wrongfully ejected!

Genshin Impact PlayStation Plus Pack

PlayStation Plus members can also claim in-game rewards for Genshin Impact with an exclusive PlayStation Plus bundle. You’ll be able to find and download this bundle in addition to the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games line up on PlayStation Store when it becomes available on July 16. Download Genshin Impact from PlayStation Store to access.

Purchase this product and obtain the following Genshin Impact in-game rewards:

Primogems × 160

Fragile Resin × 4

Hero’s Wit × 20

Mystic Enhancement Ore × 30

Mora × 150,000

