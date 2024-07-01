Darkest Dungeon II Headed to All Major Consoles on July 15 - News

Developer Red Hook Studios announced the turn-based roguelike game, Darkest Dungeon II, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on July 15 for $39.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in October 2021 in Early, with the full release in May 2023.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Darkest Dungeon II is a turn-based roguelike road trip of the damned. Form a party, equip your stagecoach, and set off across the decaying landscape on a last gasp quest to avert the apocalypse. The greatest dangers you face, however, may come from within…

Roguelike Runs, Each With Its Own Emerging Story: Each expedition lasts from 30 minutes to several hours. Even an untimely end will arm you with resources that can be spent to improve your next journey.

Unforgettable Heroes

Uncover and experience the tragic origin stories of each hero. Unlock their full potential via new skills, paths, items, and more.

The Altar of Hope

Engage with a massive system of upgrades and boons that opens up new strategies for each expedition. Choose what’s important to you as you formulate your assaults on the Mountain.

The Affinity System

As travels progress, heroes bond with each other or develop animosity, leading to desperately needed combat synergies or journey-ending dysfunction. Manage their stress and interaction to keep the team together until the bitter end.

Nightmarish Environs

From the burning Sprawl to the diseased Foetor, the long road to the Mountain will challenge your strategies and your endurance. Explore five distinct regions, each with their own unique creatures and challenges.

