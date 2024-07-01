Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Public Beta Has Been Cancelled - News

/ 337 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Saber Interactive in an update on Steam has announced the public online beta for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been cancelled.

"Over the past few weeks, we have seen incredible excitement around the game, both online and at the shows during the North American tour," said the developer. "Our teams at Focus and Saber have been truly blown away by your passion, and we’ve loved seeing the fan art, reactions and memes that you have shared so far.

"Space Marine 2 is almost ready. We are now entirely focused on optimization, polish and fixing remaining issues ahead of launch on September 9. This means we will not run a public online beta, as it would take the development teams away from preparing for the full launch, and our priority is to ensure the best possible experience at release."

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 9, 2024.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles